Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($189.89) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €135.50 ($152.25).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €164.60 ($184.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 39.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($89.16) and a 52-week high of €165.40 ($185.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

