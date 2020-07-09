Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

