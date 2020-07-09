BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Insiders have acquired 14,200 shares of company stock worth $202,779 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BayCom by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 286,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BayCom by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

