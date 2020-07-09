Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ABN Amro lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Relx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

