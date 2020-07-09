Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1,026.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 998.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

