Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
