Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.