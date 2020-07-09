Barclays Initiates Coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

