Bank of America Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $105.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,512,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

