Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 108 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $87,267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $107,049,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.46. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,929,120. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.