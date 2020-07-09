Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

