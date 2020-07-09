Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $218.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.54. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

