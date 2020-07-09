Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

