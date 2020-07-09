Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock Sells 250 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,910.50 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Bandwidth by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.