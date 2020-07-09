Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock Sells 250 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,910.50 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.