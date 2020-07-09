Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives GBX 120 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.48).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 68.10 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.83. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.73 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.60 ($1.98).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

