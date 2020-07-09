AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

AZEK opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

