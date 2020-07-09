AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

AXT stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.02. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AXT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

