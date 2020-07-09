Axa Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axa lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,670 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

