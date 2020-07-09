AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

