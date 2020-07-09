Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377.18 ($4.64).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

