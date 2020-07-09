AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. AVITA MED LTD/S has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

