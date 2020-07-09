Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 22,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

CAR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.30. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $10,336,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,770,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 602,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

