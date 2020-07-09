Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

