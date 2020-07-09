Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. CSFB dropped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 137,447 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Avantor by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

