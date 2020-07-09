Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

