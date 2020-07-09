AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $46.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $43.25 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $2,853,400. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

