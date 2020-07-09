Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $224,237.76 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $224,237.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atreca alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $120,080.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $652.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 136.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.