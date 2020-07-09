Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

