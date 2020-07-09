Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.60. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

