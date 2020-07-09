AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.54. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

