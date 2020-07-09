Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 83 ($1.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.29 ($0.99).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 46.80 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.66.

Assura (LON:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Assura will post 294.7461829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

