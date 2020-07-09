Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ASB opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,429 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $62,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

