Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $10.75.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $95,118.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,143.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,330 shares of company stock worth $1,048,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

