ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ARR stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $595.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

