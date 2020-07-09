Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

AHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

AHH opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $787.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

