Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.26. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 560,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 332,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145,657 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

