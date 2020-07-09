ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 6.0% in June

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 943,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $4,537,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $652.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

