Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $16.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,022,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

