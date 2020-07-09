AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Winmark by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.