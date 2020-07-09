AQR Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Saia by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Saia by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.