AQR Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,249.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,089.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,759 shares of company stock worth $11,202,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

