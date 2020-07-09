Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 443,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

APYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APYX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

