Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $7,043,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $6,579,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,415 shares of company stock valued at $39,600,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

