Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Sells 15,576 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.00. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.