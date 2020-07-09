Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,652.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $381.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.