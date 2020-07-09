Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,652.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $381.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

