Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of APEN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

