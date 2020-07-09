APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,776 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $122.86 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

