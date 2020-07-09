APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $20.02 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 271,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

MSM stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.