APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,051,538 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.03 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

