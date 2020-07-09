APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.54 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,986 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

